Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Stunning satellite images from Nasa show that almost all of Scotland has been completely covered in snow today.

Pictures published by the space agency show just how much of the country has been affected by winter weather in recent days.

Today much of Scotland has enjoyed clear skies while temperatures in many places have struggled to climb above freezing.

Only the western edge of the Highlands, the Western Isles and Dumfries and Galloway have escaped the worst of the disruption.

Meanwhile, the Nasa images taken today also show the snow has stretched into England while Wales and Ireland have avoided the worst of the weather.