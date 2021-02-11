Joy as lost cat rescued after spending hours in freezing cold conditions

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A group of “true heroes” has been praised for their efforts to save a cat which spent the night stuck in a tree in freezing conditions.

The moggy was first spotted in Mary Emslie Court, just off Aberdeen’s King Street at about 7pm last night.

Photos of the cat were shared on social media as part of a rescue mission to get the “poor thing” down from the tree.

After several unsuccessful attempts to lure the distressed animal down, a member of the public reached out to the Scottish SPCA and fire service for help.

However, although a fire crew was sent out it was deemed to risky to mount a rescue.

The person who reported the incident to the fire service then tried to climb the tree with a friend to reach the “screaming” cat but their ladder wasn’t tall enough.

The poor pet spent the night in the tree in freezing temperatures, but was safely taken down earlier today.

A member of today’s rescue group, who wished to remain anonymous, said overall rescue was a real community effort.

© Charlotta Hellman

He said: “I saw the messages on Facebook this morning and there was a guy who said he’d clear up his morning schedule and bring a tall ladder to get the poor thing down.

”I went to see if it was still up there at around 6am today and I was shocked that it was still alive.

“I spent just 30 minutes walking around the neighbourhood trying to find it and my hands were absolutely freezing, so I can’t even imagine how it spend the whole night out on that tree.

“We gave the cat food, threw a blanket to keep her warm and eventually got a ladder up and brought her down.”

He added: “Unfortunately, it ran away as soon as it got down on the ground, so we couldn’t take it home or to the vet, but we are hoping that the owners will find their lost pet soon enough.”