Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A historic landmark on Aberdeen’s Granite Mile could be converted into flats as the owner hopes to help “reinvigorate” the city centre.

The Press And Journal can exclusively reveal The Epic Group plans to create 14 high end, two and three-bedroom flats on the three upper storeys of the A-listed former Monkey House in Union Terrace, on the corner with Union Street.

It marks the latest, and perhaps grandest, building to be reclaimed for residential use on the city’s main thoroughfare, amid a drive from council chiefs to have more people living in the heart of the city.