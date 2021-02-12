Saturday, February 13th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

EXCLUSIVE: Aberdeen’s historic Monkey House to be converted into high end apartments

by Alastair Gossip
February 12, 2021, 7:00 am Updated: February 12, 2021, 10:45 am
© Chris Sumner / DCT MediaThe Monkey House, earmarked for flats, overlooking the redevelopment of Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen city centre.
The Monkey House, overlooking the redevelopment of Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen city centre.

A historic landmark on Aberdeen’s Granite Mile could be converted into flats as the owner hopes to help “reinvigorate” the city centre.

The Press And Journal can exclusively reveal The Epic Group plans to create 14 high end, two and three-bedroom flats on the three upper storeys of the A-listed former Monkey House in Union Terrace, on the corner with Union Street.

It marks the latest, and perhaps grandest, building to be reclaimed for residential use on the city’s main thoroughfare, amid a drive from council chiefs to have more people living in the heart of the city.

A artist's impression of a bathroom within the proposed Monkey House flats. © Supplied by Tinto Architecture
A artist’s impression of a bathroom within the proposed Monkey House flats.
Continue Reading
Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!
Subscribe