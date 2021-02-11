Woman charged in connection with charity tin thefts in Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A 30-year-old woman has been arrested and charged after a number of charity tins were stolen in Aberdeen, along with their contents.

The tins were taken from within shops on multiple occasions between February 2 and 9.

The woman was arrested during targeted police patrols after officers from the city centre problem solving team (PST) carried out extensive inquiries around the area.

Constable Luke Liddle from the City Centre PST said: “This type of crime will not be tolerated in our communities and will be dealt with robustly.

“Stealing charity tins and contents is the same as stealing from them charity themselves, who are looking to put this money to positive use and are no longer able to.”

The woman is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court tomorrow.