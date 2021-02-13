Aberdeen’s former Mariner Hotel likely to be converted to housing

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A former Aberdeen hotel is likely to be turned into housing, with plans for a dozen new properties expected to be given the go-ahead.

The family behind The Mariner Hotel on Great Western Road announced in September it would not be reopening post-lockdown.

Mike and Sharon Edwards had welcomed guests at the venue for three decades, but said the “detrimental impact” of the pandemic meant its doors would be shutting for good.

And while housing for the site was initially a fall-back option, the couple have since promoted it to “Plan A”.

Their proposals for nine flats and three houses on the site of The Mariner Hotel will go before the city council’s planning committee next week.

Members are being recommended to grant planning permission in principle for it, subject to a number of conditions.

Proposed development

© Supplied by Aberdeen City Council

The Edwards’ plans outline six one-bedroom and three two-bed flats for the main hotel building and its extension.

An existing secondary building will be converted into a three-bedroom house, with two semi-detached homes built on the existing car park.

They will also involve the creation of a new car park entrance off Gray Street, leading to 17 spaces, and a “communal amenity space” for residents.

Objections

© Jim Irvine/ DCT Media

Nine objections have been lodged against the proposals, with fears the two-and-a-half storey property will not be in-keeping with other homes in the Great Western Road conservation area.

Some have claimed the development will invade neighbours’ privacy, with construction noise affecting their ability to attract renters.

There are concerns about an increase in congestion, as The Mariner Hotel car park is currently used by parents dropping off children at the nearby Bright Horizons nursery.

One objector said: “The loss of this parking for this purpose would worsen illegal parking on double yellow lines near the site which could present a dangerous road safety situation.”

Planning conditions

© Kenny Elrick/ DCT Media

If planning permission in principle is granted next week, the developers will then have to meet a number of conditions to progress the project.

The Edwards will have to provide detailed layouts of the site and buildings to ensure they will match the other properties within the conservation area.

They must also also comply with council policies covering flooding, zero-carbon electric vehicles.

Additionally, a developer contribution of more than £20,000 has been calculated to help fund nearby schools, healthcare and community facilities.

They will also have to meet the requirement that one-quarter of the scheme – three properties – are classed as affordable housing.

Reasons for recommendation

© Kenny Elrick/ DCT Media

Giving their reasons why they recommend the proposals are approved, city planners say the development would not “unduly prejudice” the amenities currently enjoyed by The Mariner Hotel’s neighbours.

One of the objections cited the loss of a “local amenity”, but planners say this is no reason to reject them.

The report reads: “The application property is not defined as a community facility and has become vacant as a result of a failing hotel business driven by significant reduced demand for its commercial services.”

Additionally, they say any construction noise would be short-term and that concerns regarding parking for the nearby nursery cannot be considered.

“Should the parking arrangement between the site and Bright Horizons exist, it is not planned and is informal,” they added.

“Subsequently, while the loss of the car parking may impact nursery drop-offs, the nursery is positioned at a completely different address and therefore this should not prejudice redevelopment of the application site.”