Lovebirds enjoy romantic Valentine’s Day dinner thanks to care home staff and donated treats

Elderly lovebirds at an Aberdeen care home proved that romance can still thrive despite lockdown while enjoying specially-donated candlelit meals of their choice this Valentine’s Day.

Four couples at Cowdray Club Care Home were treated to unique, romantic dinners this week as chefs at the Renaissance Care-run home served up their all-time favourite treats, accompanied by flowers, card, prosecco and truffles, donated by nearby Aldi supermarket.

Husband and wife of 63 years Abbie Ritchie, 87, and Peggy, 92, requested mince and tatties and haggis, neeps and tatties to celebrate their first date night together since moving into the Fonthill Road home.

‘The love of my life’

Mr Ritchie said: “Peggy has been the love of my life since the first moment I set eyes on her.

“The staff here have always made sure we are together as they know how much we mean to each other, and our Valentine’s Day date is just another example of them doing everything they can to make us as happy as possible and make it feel like home.”

© Supplied by Big Partnership

Sandy Stephen, 83, and his wife Jeanie, 80, celebrated their 63rd Valentine’s Day together early on Wednesday to mark Mr Stephen’s 83rd birthday.

Mrs Stephen said: “Steak and chips is my absolute favourite, so it was great to have this made especially for me. The staff have been amazing to us since we moved in to Cowdray last year during the pandemic, but this is above and beyond what we could have ever have hoped for – certainly a Valentine’s Day to remember.”

Bill Cattanach, 74, and his wife Lorna, 78, also moved into the home last year during the Covid-19 pandemic.

They asked for pizza for their Valentine’s Day dinner, which came accompanied with candles, flowers and prosecco to set the mood.

© Supplied by Big Partnership

‘Pulled out all the stops’

Mr Cattanch said: “Traditionally we would always be down at the ballroom dancing the night away, or at the cinema catching a movie, but our pizza by candlelight has been a fantastic treat.

“The Cowdray Club staff and Aldi have pulled out all the stops to give us the perfect night together and we can’t thank them enough.”

The rigorous health and safety restrictions in place at the home has made activities like these more challenging recently, but the usual fish and chips ordered in from a local chipper on Fridays proved a firm favourite for another couple who had their usuals accompanied by candles and wine.

Ex-fish house manager, Ronnie Forgie, 92, married his wife Moira, 87, in 1954.

Mrs Forgie said: “Before Covid-19 staff were always organising fun activities like these for us to take part in. I was glad that Friday fish and chips was still able to go ahead, but having the chance to enjoy our favourite meal alone together in a romantic setting with flowers and truffles makes it all the more special.”

It’s been an emotional few days creating these dates as it has meant so much to our residents.” – Philip Stuart, general manager

The home’s general manager Philip Stuart said his staff are “always looking for creative ways to make our residents smile”.

“It’s been an emotional few days creating these dates as it has meant so much to our residents,” he said. “I’d like to thank my whole team, including the chefs who have put a lot of thought into the resident’s meals, as well as everyone at Aldi who made these dates possible.”

Graham Nicolson, Aldi Scotland’s group buying director, added: “It was fantastic to have helped support the team at Renaissance Care’s Cowdray Club Care Home in creating a memorable day for the four couples.”