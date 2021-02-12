REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: Western Isles records 13 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours

Something went wrong - please try again later.

More than a dozen people have tested positive for coronavirus in the Western Isles in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest Scottish Government statistics, a further 13 cases have been reported to the health board – a rise of 10 from yesterday.

It comes after a cluster of nine Covid cases was identified on Lewis.

In an online video shared via the NHS Western Isles social media pages, the health board’s chief executive, Gordon Jamieson, has confirmed that two are linked to a previous case identified on Wednesday.

The remaining cases of the cluster are linked to an earlier outbreak in Stornoway.

Two people have died with the virus since yesterday and nine remain in hospital.

However, none of the patients are receiving intensive care treatment.

Meanwhile, NHS Grampian has recorded 20 new coronavirus cases, down 25 from yesterday.

Currently, there are 55 people in hospital, 10 of whom are being treated in the intensive care unit.

Four more people have died in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll in the region to 422.

Today’s figures also show a drop of 19 in the positive cases in the Highlands.

NHS Highland has reported one more death and 25 new cases in the past day.

There are no new cases in Shetland and two in Orkney.

Covid-19 in Scotland

Across Scotland, 1,472 people who recently tested positive for Covid-19 are in hospital, and 115 of them are in intensive care.

A total of 830 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

There were 19,184 new tests for the virus carried out that reported results – 5.2% of these were positive.

A further 67 deaths of people with Covid have been registered.