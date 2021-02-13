We Art Our Heroes: Press and Journal and Evening Express launch new art initiative to thank frontline workers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

After an extraordinary 12 months, with coronavirus transforming our lives in ways we never imagined, the Press and Journal and Evening Express are teaming up to celebrate the special people who have made a difference.

Today we are launching We Art Our Heroes, a major art project that will create a lasting tribute to all frontline workers.

From today, we are asking readers of all ages to use their creativity to draw pictures of some of the lockdown workers who have helped us over the last year.

This could be the amazing healthcare staff who have endured so much sadness while caring for loved ones in hospital wards and care homes, or the shop workers, refuse collectors and delivery drivers who have worked to ensure our essential services have continued.

And there’s also the emergency services, who bravely carried out all their normal duties on the frontline – but now with a new, unseen enemy to deal with.

Or perhaps you want to pay tribute to the dedicated teachers and school staff to thank them for tirelessly, and at great personal risk, making sure our children’s education did not suffer.

You could even use your drawing to highlight a neighbour or a family member who has helped you or others.

Frank O’Donnell, editor-in-chief and editor of the Press and Journal, said: “Over the past year we’ve covered some heartbreaking stories about the pandemic, but we’ve tried to balance that with stories of hope, kindness and resilience.

“We Art Our Heroes is a way of shining a light on the local heroes who put the needs of everyone else before their own.”

Craig Walker, editor of the Evening Express, added: “We Art Our Heroes is open to everyone and I would love to see people of all ages taking part.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re an accomplished artist or a keen beginner, your work will form part of a lasting record of the pandemic.”

We will feature all the entries in special supplements and online galleries starting on Monday, March 22 – one year on from the start of the first lockdown.

The deadline for entries is Saturday, March 6, at 8pm.