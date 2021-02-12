From Station To Vaccination: Bus operator reveals new-look vehicles

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Transport firm Stagecoach has unveiled a new look for its buses taking people to their Covid-19 jabs at P&J Live.

Its fleet of nine Jet 727 double-deckers in Aberdeen have been rebranded with the slogan “from station to vaccination”.

The purple vehicles also have a small sticking plaster graphic on the side, as an extra nod to their new role.

The service links Union Square with P&J Live, which was turned into a mass vaccination centre last month.

It runs up to every 20 minutes, seven days per week.

Bosses say the Jet 727 timetable was recently adjusted to help more people and staff make it to their appointments on time.

The bus operates via Broad Street and Great Northern Road, with connections across the north-east in Aberdeen city centre and Bucksburn.

Stagecoach Bluebird managing director Peter Knight said: “I was really pleased when I heard P&J Live was to open as our local mass vaccination centre.

“The Jet 727 route has been the flagship bus service for P&J Live since opening in 2019.

“We are extremely proud to have kept this vital service operating throughout the pandemic and it now has a new purpose, helping people get to their vaccination.”

Louise Stewart, P&J Live’s head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing, said: “The Jet 727 has always been a vital service connecting the venue with the city centre and airport.

“As P&J Live is now fully operational as a mass vaccination centre, the service is now crucial for staff and those attending vaccination appointments.”