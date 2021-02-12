Aberdeen helicopter firm staff isolating after positive Covid tests

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A number of staff at an Aberdeen-based helicopter firm are self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.

It’s understood six workers from Bristow’s in the Granite City have coronavirus and are isolating.

The company, which operates from Aberdeen International Airport, regularly carries passengers to oil and gas installations.

A spokesman for Bristow Helicopters said they have “strict procedures” and those who tested positive are now isolating.

He said: “We have strict procedures in place to ensure the safety of our team and customers, minimising risk at all stages of our operations, which go beyond government regulations and Public Health Scotland guidance.

“In common with other businesses which require personnel to be onsite, only those employees whose roles require attendance at one of our facilities has been asked to do so.

“A very small number of employees, based in Aberdeen, who tested positive for Covid-19 are currently self-isolating in line with Government requirements.”