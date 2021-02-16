Tourism body in Aberdeen promotion push as industry looks to recoup pandemic losses

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A north-east tourism body has launched a tourism campaign starring locals in a bid to attract more people to Aberdeen.

VisitAberdeenshire has recruited residents to be the face of its campaign, as the local tourism industry sets its sights on taking full advantage of the post-Covid era.

The “Our Aberdeen is Your Aberdeen” digital campaign promotes the Granite City to potential visitors from the rest of Scotland and north of England, when travel is permitted once more.

The campaign video features city-based volunteers, with Lord Provost Barney Crockett also appearing in the snapshot of Marischal College.

To illustrate the diversity of Aberdeen experiences, location landmarks range from Aberdeen Art Gallery, the beachfront and Kirkhill forest.

VisitAberdeenshire chief executive Chris Foy, stressed the importance of making up for lost revenues after devastating losses brought on by the pandemic.

“Cities like Aberdeen are feeling the significant loss of corporate business, and they will face particular challenges when travel restrictions lift,” he said.

“While consumer sentiment is very positive towards visiting rural locations, the urban environment is further down many priority lists.

“However, we are confident that the fresh sea air and wide-open spaces that Aberdeen boasts, along with its well managed and innovative attractions will provide a refreshing alternative to more congested cities.

“The stars of our campaign video help illuminate the best of what the city offers while providing the reassurance that we know visitors are seeking.”

Co-leader of Aberdeen City Council, Jenny Laing, said: “We at Aberdeen City Council wholeheartedly support this campaign, which not only highlights all the many attractions that the city has to offer but also underlines that we will be very much open for business when coronavirus restrictions allow.

“Time and again we have shown our resilience as a city in the face of adversity and in many ways, Aberdeen is an example and inspiration to others when it comes to dealing with challenges head on.”

Aberdeen City and Shire Hotels Association (ACSHA) chairman Frank Whittaker said: “Aberdeen has transformed itself into much more than the world’s oil and gas capital.

“For those of us privileged to call Aberdeen home, the city’s vibrant craft food and drink culture, street art and food festivals, the incredible Aberdeen Art Gallery, superb golf and music venues combine to provide a strong offering.”

For more information on VisitAberdeenshire, people can visit www.visitabdn.com