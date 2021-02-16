Aberdeen Cyrenians homeless charity seeks bravehearts to step forward for virtual Lego Walk

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A north-east charity is calling upon Lego-lovers of all ages to put their best foot forward and intentionally walk over their Lego bricks to help tackle homelessness.

Aberdeen Cyrenians, which supports those affected by homelessness and other forms of social exclusion and crisis, is appealing for people to take part in its virtual Lego Walk challenge from the comfort of their own homes.

Emily Mackenzie, the charity’s communications and events coordinator, said: “We wanted to do something to help people longing for a bit of change while every day feels the same. The virtual Lego Walk is a fun test that anyone with Lego can take part in, whilst supporting others to overcome huge challenges in their lives.”

The Guinness World Record for walking across Lego is held by Salacnib Molina, a tough-footed American, who walked over 5,000m barefoot on Lego.

“We hope that the challenge will make a huge impact in raising awareness of the obstacles people face when affected by homelessness, and help raise funds for what has been an extreme year for those in need,” Ms Mackenzie added.

“A few of us have been giving the challenge a go ourselves. The key is to take nice deep breaths and walk slowly with your feet kept flat. You really do feel a sense of accomplishment once you have completed it.

“Once participants have taken part in the challenge, all they have to do is share their photos or video on social media, tag us, donate £5 and challenge five friends to do the same.”

For information on how to set up your walk or to donate, visit: www.weareac.org/lego-walk