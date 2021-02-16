Snow gets a shift but flood warnings on the way for north and north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The blanket of snow which has covered the region for the past week received a good shift after a turnaround saw temperatures soar into double digits.

The recent rise in the mercury will bring about its own set of problems, though, as the thaw could lead to further problems on roads.

Sepa has issued flood alerts for most of the north and north-east which will remain in place until tomorrow.

Amber warnings covering Aberdeen city and shire; Easter Ross and Great Glen; Findhorn, Nairn, Moray and Speyside; and Caithness and Sutherland are warning of “potential for flooding” in low-lying areas through until Wednesday.

A spokesman said: “Lying snow is expected to start melting at most levels and although no significant rainfall is expected, there is the potential for flooding from small watercourses and rivers.

“Any flooding impacts are most likely to include flooding to low-lying land and roads and individual properties. Surface water may also be an issue in low-lying areas especially if the ground remains frozen.”

Aberdeen City Council has also warned people that they are not out of the woods yet.

A statement from the local authority said: “Despite the thaw in most places overnight, we still have snow drifts lying on some of the rural roads so we’re continuing to dig them out today.

“Road surface and air temperatures are well above 0C and rising so remaining snow or ice will continue to melt today.”

Further predictions from Traffic Scotland warn of strong winds in the Highlands and Moray today “with gusts reaching 60-65 mph quite widely and perhaps reaching 70 mph in a few locations for a time before gradually through the afternoon”.