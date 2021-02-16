REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: 27 new coronavirus cases across the north-east in the last 24 hours

Something went wrong - please try again later.

There have been 27 new coronavirus cases across the north-east in the last 24 hours.

It comes after NHS Grampian recorded the lowest number of cases in nearly four months on Monday.

The latest Scottish Government statistics show there has been an increase in the positive tests in the region – up eight from the 19 cases reported on Monday.

However, there has been a small decrease in the number of people being treated with the virus in hospital, from 57 to 51, with six people receiving intensive care.

NHS Highland has reported a further 13 Covid cases in the past day, with two additional cases recorded in the Western Isles and a total of 37 people with the virus remaining in hospital.

No new cases have been reported in either Shetland or Orkney.

Three people in the north and north-east have died after testing positive for the virus – two and one respectively.

Further 49 deaths in Scotland

There are 49 new reported deaths across the whole country.

On Monday, Scotland had its first day without any new recorded deaths with Covid for almost a month.

However, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon pointed out in her daily briefing that the number of deaths is usually artificially low on a Monday as few register offices are open on weekends.

A further 773 people in Scotland have tested positive for Covid in the last 24 hours.

This is 6% of the overall 14, 568 coronavirus tests that have been carried out since yesterday.

Currently, there are 1, 383 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid diagnosis, 100 of whom are being treated in intensive care units.

