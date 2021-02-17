Burst pipe causes water supply disruption in Aberdeen community

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A burst pipe has caused water supplies in an Aberdeen community to be disrupted.

Scottish Water engineers are currently repairing the problem in Maryculter.

The burst pipe has caused interruption to customers in the AB12 postcode, with residents reporting an abnormal water supply.

A full repair is expected to take three hours, with the issue reported at 9.20am.

Then the water supply will gradually return to normal for customers once engineers are finished.

We are currently repairing a burst water pipe in Maryculter #Aberdeen which is causing the interruption to the water supply for customers in #AB12. The full repair will take an estimated 3 hours from now to complete.https://t.co/RqeYz8hOmQ — Scottish Water (@scottish_water) February 17, 2021

It could take an extra hour for it to get back to normal.

A statement from Scottish Water warned customers that their supply will be disrupted this morning.

It said: “While we carry out the repair please be aware that you may experience no water supply, low/intermittent pressure, or discoloured water.

“If you require additional support, please use this link to sign up as a priority services customer.

“If you have experienced flooding due to this incident and need support, please call us on 0800 0778 778 or via one of the other methods on our contact us page.”