Strict Scottish quarantine rules slammed by union chief

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A trade union boss says making Scots go into quarantine hotels when they return from overseas oil jobs is “utter madness”.

Jake Molloy, RMT regional organiser, warned that the restrictions could affect thousands of workers in the oil and gas industry and family members.

Mr Molloy said it was “inevitable” that some would try to get around the quarantine restrictions.

Since Monday, those arriving in Scotland from outside the UK and Ireland have been required to isolate in a quarantine hotel for 10 days at a cost of £1,750.

There are a handful of exemptions, including those travelling to work in the UK North Sea.