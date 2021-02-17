Death of boy in Scotland linked to Covid

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The death of a child in Scotland has been linked to coronavirus.

The latest data released by the National Records of Scotland show a boy aged between 1 and 14 died last week.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, only two people aged 14 or under have had deaths linked to the virus, including an infant girl in December.

Of the latest deaths, 10 were in Aberdeen, six in Aberdeenshire and one in Moray.

This brings the total for Aberdeen to 291, with 231 deaths recorded in Aberdeenshire and a 32 in Moray.

The data also shows the number of deaths is at their lowest levels since Christmas.

And in NHS Highlands’ area 11 deaths were linked to the virus, with one recorded in the Western Isles.. No deaths were reported in Orkney or Shetland.

The latest figures cover the period between January 25-31, and include all deaths where Covid-19, including suspected cases, is mentioned on a person’s death certificate.

Across the country, 9,053 people have died where the virus was mentioned on the death certificate. This includes 440 from last week.

This year alone 2,360 deaths have been linked to the virus, including 20 people aged under 19.

Of the deaths last week, 71% were people aged 75 and over, and 11% of the deaths were people under the age of 65.

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services, said: “Over 9,000 deaths have now been registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate and they represent loss and grief for families and communities across the country.

“Today’s statistics show some signs of progress, for the third consecutive week, we have seen a welcome reduction in the number of deaths. Deaths in care homes over the last 3 weeks have fallen at a faster rate than deaths in other locations.

“The number of deaths in the 85 and over age group has also fallen more steeply than younger age groups.

“There were 146 excess deaths across all locations in the last week, 12% above average for this time of year. This figure remains high, but has fallen steadily in recent weeks.”