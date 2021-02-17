Thursday, February 18th 2021 Show Links
Man jailed for minimum of 18 years for brutal murder of ‘devoted’ Aberdeen dad

by Reporter
February 17, 2021, 4:49 pm Updated: February 17, 2021, 5:31 pm
© SuppliedStuart Quinn, pictured left, murdered Alan Geddes
Stuart Quinn, pictured left, murdered Alan Geddes

A “devoted” Aberdeen dad who offered to help a homeless man had his kindness repaid by brutal violence when he was stabbed more than 40 times.

Vicious Stuart Quinn, 35, knifed Alan Geddes at the victim’s city home before boasting to police about the horrific murder.

Quinn – who had only been released from jail the day before the killing – pled guilty to a murder charge at the High Court in Glasgow and was jailed for a minimum of 18 years.

The court heard of Quinn’s movements in the hours leading up to his fateful meeting with Mr Geddes, 56.

