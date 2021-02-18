Granite Noir: Festival ambassador Stuart MacBride on why you should binge the crime-writing festival
Aberdeen’s hugely popular crime-writing festival, Granite Noir, kicks off this Friday with a glittering line-up of big name authors.
Stuart MacBride, the north-east’s own thriller writer, tells us why the event – which features the likes of Ian Rankin, Jo Nesbo, Val McDermid and David Baldacci – is unmissable and some of the hidden gems to look out for, such as Victorian criminal mugshots.
If you want to take his advice and binge on the free, three-day celebration of writing, you can find out more at www.granitenoir.com
Granite Noir: Meet David Baldacci, the global crime-writing superstar who is a fan of Doug Henshall’s Shetland
