Flooding risk in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire as snow continues to melt

Residents across the north-east have been warned about potential flooding near rivers as snow continues to melt.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued flood alerts for both Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

It came into effect yesterday and is expected to continue throughout today.

Residents should be wary about snow continuing to melt at all levels.

Heavy rain may also affect these areas.

Scottish Flood Forecasting – UPDATE 💦On Thursday rivers will continue to respond to a combination of snowmelt and rainfall on Thursday morning. There is very low likelihood of significant impacts in areas in #Aberdeenshire where there remains large areas of lying snow . — Aberdeenshire Roads (@AbshireRoads) February 18, 2021

The statement adds: “There is a risk of flooding to properties and communities, disruption to travel and infrastructure and flooding of low lying land and roads.

“Surface water may also be an issue in low-lying areas and on the transport network.

“SEPA will continue to monitor the situation, round the clock, and further updates will be provided here if the situation changes.”

A Met Office yellow weather warning is currently in place covering south-west Aberdeenshire.

It will come into effect at midnight tonight and last until midday.

However, a similar area will be covered by a separate yellow warning for heavy rain which comes into effect at 6am tomorrow and will last until 9pm.

Then a further weather warning has been released for the same area but between noon on Saturday and 3am on Sunday.

All warnings say spray and surface water on roads will extend journey times, while there may be some flooding of some homes and businesses.