Aberdeen man stands trial over alleged rape of woman who had ‘fallen ill’ at his flat

An Aberdeen man has gone on trial accused of raping a woman who had fallen ill at his house after a “boozy” night out.

In the first High Court jury trial to be heard in Aberdeen since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, Mounier Mouti faces a charge of raping a 27-year-old woman in March 2019 at his flat in the city’s Fraser Place.

The 28-year old denies the charge and lodged a special defence of consent.

A remote jury, who were situated in the nearby Vue Cinema, heard that on the night in question the woman and a friend had been on a night out in Aberdeen city centre – where they visited Prohibition nightclub before going back to Mouti’s flat.

Giving evidence yesterday, the woman said Mouti had sexually attacked her in his bathroom after switching off the light and barring the door while she was “boozy”.

The court also heard evidence from her partner who said he had picked her up from the accused’s flat to find her “crying, holding her back and limping”.

Police constable Grant Glen, who was also called as a witness, said the woman appeared “distressed” and had an eye that was “quite bloodshot” when he took her statement that night.

The case, before Lord Peter Baird, continues.