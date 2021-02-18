North-east road flooded after River Don bursts banks

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A north-east road has been closed after the River Don burst its banks, causing it to be flooded.

Police have asked drivers to avoid the B977 between Kintore and Wester Fintray and seek an alternative route.

The closure comes after the Met Office issued a warning for rain for south-west Aberdeenshire. It will come into effect at 6am tomorrow and end at 9pm.

A further warning covering the same area has now been released by the meteorological body, which will come into force at 12pm on Saturday and remain there until 3am on Sunday.

It says journeys both by car and public transport could be affected by surface water, while it is “likely” that some homes and businesses will be flooded.

Flood alerts still in effect

Pictures taken tonight show the River Dee at Bridge of Dee in Aberdeen having burst its banks and flooding the nearby grassy areas.

A flood alert issued by Sepa is still in effect for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, warning that rivers in the area are “responding to snowmelt and rain”.

The alert also warns that some properties may be flooded, with infrastructure and travel disrupted.

Sepa flood alerts are also in effect for Findhorn, Nairn, Moray and Speyside, Caithness and Sutherland, and Easter Ross and the Great Glen.