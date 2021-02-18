Lifeboat crews stood down after multi-team search off of Aberdeen coast in response to flare sighting

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen’s lifeboats crews, launched this evening after a red flare was sighted, have returned to shore after the search was stood down.

Coastguard teams were asked to search the area around Nigg Bay following a call just before 8.50pm.

They were aided by rescue teams from Stonehaven and Cruden Bay.

Red flares are typically used as distress signals by those in trouble at sea.

A coastguard spokesman said: “Both lifeboats, alongside those from Cruden Bay and Stonehaven were called out at 8.47pm. They were asked to search an area around Nigg Bay following a sighting of a red distress flare.

“They searched that area and found nothing. The search was stood down about 10.30pm.”