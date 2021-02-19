Regional Breakdown: Western Isles records fifth Covid death since pandemic began

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Western Isles local authority has recorded one new death of a person who had tested positive for the coronavirus in the past day.

According to statistics from Public Health Scotland, this is only the fifth Covid death to be recorded in the Outer Hebrides since the beginning of the pandemic.

The region also identified two new cases of the virus in the past 24 hours, taking their total number since figures started being recorded to 260 cases.

There were three deaths of people with Covid reported in the north-east, with one each in Moray, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

No new deaths were reported in the Highlands, nor in Shetland or Orkney, and neither of the Northern Isles authorities identified any new cases in the past 24 hours.

In the NHS Highland area, 17 new cases were reported, while NHS Grampian identified 28.

The number of patients with Covid in NHS Grampian hospitals continued to fall, from 35 yesterday to 32 today, of whom six are being treated in intensive care.

There are 28 people with the virus being treated in NHS Highland hospitals, with five in intensive care, while seven are in hospital on the Western Isles.

Of all new tests carried out in Scotland over the last day, 4.4% were found to be positive – below the 5% threshold used to determine whether the spread of the virus is under control.

Across the country, 885 new cases of Covid were recorded, and 31 people were recorded as having died with the coronavirus.

A first dose of the Covid vaccine was given to 31,186 people, less than half of the number who received one last Friday.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said the smaller numbers this week are due to the level of uptake during the last few weeks and issues with the supply of vaccines.

However, 4,846 people received their second dose, an increase of more than 1,000 people from yesterday and a new record for the country.

