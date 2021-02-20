Something went wrong - please try again later.

The traumatised former neighbours of killer Stuart Quinn say police failed to take warning signs about him seriously enough.

They believe it had been “inevitable” for years that he was going to harm somebody, having seen his violent and paranoid behaviour in close quarters.

The concerned former neigbours have now hit out at the authorities for failing to protect the public by making sure he was taken off the streets to receive the help he needed.

Quinn, 35, was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years behind bars on Wednesday for stabbing a “devoted” Aberdeen dad just one day after being released from prison.