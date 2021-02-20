Section of Aberdeen golf club floods as River Dee bursts its banks

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Sections of an Aberdeen golf club have flooded due to the River Dee bursting its banks.

Peterculter Golf Club has suffered flooding with images showing some holes completely underwater.

Holes three, four, five, 10, 11, 12 and 14 are all closed due to being flooded.

However, the rest of the course is open.

Club captain Trevor Grose reassured locals that the course is fine, with the design of it being water drains off quite quickly.

He said: “When the ground has been frozen solid for about a month, and with a few days of heavy rain, it has caused quite large volumes of water to come onto the lower part of the course.

“These holes are right beside the River Dee so we do get floods occasionally, although this one is a bit more severe than usual.

“We don’t expect it to have a major effect on playing, and if it stays dry we should be fully open again in a few days.

“The upper holes are still open for play.”

Flood alert

A flood alert has been issued for the north-east due to heavy rain being forecast.

Scottish Environmental Protective Agency (Sepa) has issued the alert for Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, and Moray.

This is due to heavy rainfall in those regions meaning there is a continued risk of flooding to individual properties, low-lying land, and roads due to rivers and surface water.

There is also further rainfall forecast for today which means the alert will remain in place until tomorrow.

🌧️ Heavy rain has resulted in some river and surface water flooding. Further rain will continue to cause flooding later today and into tomorrow. ⚠️ 10 regional Flood Alerts and 33 local Flood Warnings are currently in place. Find out more -> https://t.co/SWf758Tzb5 pic.twitter.com/evWe1Iefeq — Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) (@ScottishEPA) February 20, 2021

A Sepa statement read: “Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.

“Advice and information is also available through Floodline on 0345 9881188.”

A more serious flood warning has also been issued for parts of Moray, Nairn, Findhorn, Speyside, and Easter Ross.

Rising water levels in the River Spey means that extra heavy rainfall could lead to farming land from Rothes to the Spey Valley being flooded.

Low-lying properties and roads around Aviemore, including the Dalfaber area and Inverdruie fish farm, are also at risk from the River Spey.

Farming land along the Spey Valley from Spey Dam to Newtonmore and along to Kingussie could be flooded due to a combination of rainfall and melting snow.

The warning covers low-lying land, properties, and access routes along the River Dulnain including the areas around Carrbridge and Dulnain Bridge.

Properties and roads in Kingston and Garmouth are also at risk of flooding, including the B9015 Kingston Road.

In Easter Ross, the river level in Strathglass has fallen below the flood warning level, however, more heavy rain is forecast for this afternoon.

#A83 #RestandbeThankful Due to torrential rain and surface water issues on lower slope the Old Military Road has had to close. Divert via A82, A85 and A819 . — BEAR NW Trunk Roads (@NWTrunkRoads) February 20, 2021

The A83 Old Military Road has also been shut due to torrential rain, with motorists now facing a massive diversion.

More weather stories