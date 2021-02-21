Section of A96 blocked after lorry overturns

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A lorry has overturned on a major north-east road.

The A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road is currently closed at Dyce roundabout due to the incident.

Police received a call at 11.05am.

A force spokeswoman said emergency services remain at the scene and diversions are in place.

A fire spokesman said four crews plus a heavy rescue unit from Central, North Anderson Drive and Dyce were sent to the scene.

He said the driver was out of the vehicle by the time they arrived and they made the scene safe.

Traffic Scotland is warning motorists the road is likely to be restricted for some time.

More to follow.