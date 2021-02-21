WATCH: Jon S Baird’s new Hollywood movie Tetris films in Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

There were excited scenes in Aberdeen today when Hollywood star Taron Egerton started shooting scenes for a major new film in the city.

Peterhead-born director Jon S Baird has brought his latest big-budget picture, Tetris, to the north-east in the hopes of beginning a new trend for filmmakers featuring the region.

Preparations began on Tillydrone Avenue on Friday, and trucks started rolling in with equipment yesterday.

The filming began this morning, with star Egerton arriving to greet fans who had waited at nearby barriers to see him in the flesh.

The front of the Aberdeen University zoology building appears to be featured in the film as the headquarters of a Russian computing firm.