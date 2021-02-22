Coronavirus: More than 50 new cases detected across north and north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

There has been a further 52 cases of Covid-19 detected across the north and north-east over the last 24 hours.

Figures published by the Scottish Government today show that 34 of the positive results are in the NHS Grampian region, 17 are in the NHS Highland region with one recorded by NHS Western Isles.

No new cases were recorded in Shetland or Orkney.

Nationally, there were 715 new cases detected across Scotland with a positivity rate of 6.6%.

There have been no deaths recorded of people with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. However, register officers are generally closed at weekends.

There are currently 36 patients with coronavirus in NHS Grampian, an increase of four from yesterday – six of them are in intensive care, one more than yesterday.

NHS Highland currently has 32 patients in hospital with six in intensive care – the same totals as yesterday.

There are seven hospital patients in NHS Western Isles, one more than yesterday.

Vaccine progress nears 100% of all people in 70s

Vaccine information published by the Scottish Government shows 1,445,448 people have now received their first dose with 37,342 receiving their second dose.

Statistics published today show 274,159 people over 80 and 209,297 75 to 79-year-olds have received their first dose, which both exceed the latest population estimates.

Meanwhile, 97% of 70 to 74-year-olds and 81% of 65 to 69-year-olds have also received their first doses.

The figures also show 290,103 frontline health and social care workers have also been vaccinated.