Investigation launched after Aberdeen park ponds turn ‘frightening’ shade of orange

Ponds in an Aberdeen park turned a “frightening” shade of orange this weekend as a result of digging work at a nearby construction site.

Visitors to Westburn Park were surprised on Friday night to find a cloudy orange substance had found its way into all of its water features.

The park’s waterways, which are part of the Gilcomston Burn, remained tinged with the strange colouring for much of the weekend, but the stream is now once again running clear through the area.

Rosemount and Midstocket councillor Bill Cormie said he was told by the council the source of the discolouration had been traced back to a building site, and silt had entered the water as a result of digging work.