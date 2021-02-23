Aberdeen man accused of raping 27-year old woman quizzed by Crown over his version of events

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

An Aberdeen man facing rape allegations was asked if he was telling “a pack of lies”.

Mounier Mouti faced cross-examination at the first high court trial since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mouti, 28, was quizzed over the alleged rape of a 27-year-old woman in his Fraser Place flat in March 2019.

Mouti denies the charge and lodged a special defence of consent.

Advocate depute Chris Fyffe cross-examined Mouti over his claim that in the early hours of the morning he saw the woman to the door of his flat where they ended up having sex in a nearby bathroom.

The woman claims she went to the bathroom to be sick and was raped by him.

Mr Fyffe said: “She could leave by the door and it would shut automatically behind her – it might not be locked, but it’s only going to take you a matter of seconds to put your underwear on and make yourself decent before going to the door.

“Did you leave the room naked because you wanted to engage in sexual activity with her?

“No”, Mouti said.

Mr Fyffe than asked why the 28-year old went out to the hallway “completely naked” to have a “cuddle with a girl you had never met before, was it to see if something sexual would happen?

“She said you came into the bathroom and started touching her and that she didn’t want this to happen – did that happen?”

Mouti denied that it did.

A remote jury, who were situated in the nearby Vue Cinema, heard that on the night in question the woman and a friend had been on a night out in Aberdeen city centre before going back to Mouti’s flat.

Giving evidence last week, the woman said Mouti had sexually attacked her in his bathroom after switching off the light and barring the door.

The court also heard evidence from her partner who said he had picked her up from the accused’s flat to find her “crying, holding her back and limping”.

Mr Fyffe pressed Mouti on his version of events yesterday, asking: “If it’s correct that what this girl said – that she left the bedroom to be sick – it means that what you’ve had to say about her leaving the bedroom to leave the flat is all untrue, it that fair?”

“And if what she’s saying about that is correct then you’ve just told a pack of lies about what happened?”

“Or she has”, Mouti answered.

Lord Braid heard speeches and then adjourned to consider his charge.