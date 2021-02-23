Tuesday, February 23rd 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

Filming for Tetris movie halted due to adverse weather conditions

by Gregor Aiken
February 23, 2021, 11:28 am Updated: February 23, 2021, 11:58 am
Parts of Aberdeen are being used to film the movie.

Bad weather has forced filming of the new Jon S Baird movie to stop for the day.

The Peterhead-born director was keen to show off the north-east for the film Tetris, which has resulted in Aberdeen being transformed into a Soviet Russian district.

Fans have been congregating to catch a glimpse of the action, and star Taron Egerton.

© Darrell Benns / DCT MediaParts of Aberdeen are being used to film the movie.
© Darrell Benns / DCT MediaParts of Aberdeen are being used to film the movie.
© Darrell Benns / DCT MediaParts of Aberdeen are being used to film the movie.
© Darrell Benns / DCT MediaParts of Aberdeen are being used to film the movie.
© Darrell Benns / DCT MediaParts of Aberdeen are being used to film the movie.
© Darrell Benns / DCT MediaParts of Aberdeen are being used to film the movie.
© EVENING EXPRESSParts of Aberdeen are being used to film the movie.
© Supplied by Erskine Logan PhotographyParts of Aberdeen are being used to film the movie.
© Supplied by Erskine Logan PhotographyParts of Aberdeen are being used to film the movie.
© Kath Flannery / DCT Media Parts of Aberdeen are being used to film the movie.
© Kath Flannery / DCT Media Parts of Aberdeen are being used to film the movie.
© Kath Flannery / DCT Media Parts of Aberdeen are being used to film the movie.
© Supplied by Paul FoyParts of Aberdeen are being used to film the movie.
© Kath Flannery / DCT Media Parts of Aberdeen are being used to film the movie.
© Darrell Benns / DCT MediaParts of Aberdeen are being used to film the movie.

Recording was meant to take place in the Seamount road and Gallowgate areas of the city, however high winds and rain has forced the cancellation of filming today.

Roads around the city have been closed to allow filming to tale place, with a number of classic Russian cars being spotted on Tillydrone Avenue.

More from the Press and Journal