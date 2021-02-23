Nearly 145,000 people across the north-east have been given their first dose of the Covid vaccine

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Almost 145,000 people in the north-east have received their first dose of the Covid vaccine.

NHS Grampian confirmed this includes the majority of over-65s and those who are clinically extremely vulnerable.

The health board urged anyone in this category who had not received a vaccination appointment to contact them online or phone 0800 030 8013.

Community nursing teams have been out administering jabs to those unable to leave their homes and deliver second doses to care home residents.

Vaccination clinics across the region, including at the P&J Live, have been paused until tomorrow due to a lower volume of stock nationally.

They will restart tomorrow by focusing on the next priority group, which is people with at-risk medical conditions and carers.

Appointments have been sent out to those in this group and will continue to be delivered over the next two weeks.

//THREAD Update on COVID-19 vaccination in Grampian. We are delighted to say nearly 145,000 people in Grampian have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine including the majority of over 65s & those who are clinically extremely vulnerable. — NHS Grampian (@NHSGrampian) February 23, 2021

North-east residents with one of these conditions and aged between 16 and 64 are next in line for the Covid vaccine:

Chronic respiratory disease

Chronic heart disease and vascular disease

Chronic kidney disease

Chronic liver disease

Chronic neurological disease

Diabetes mellitus

Immunosuppression

Asplenia or dysfunction of the spleen

Morbid obesity

Severe mental illness

Unpaid carers are also in this priority group.

This will include all those who are eligible for a carer’s allowance and those who are the sole or primary carer of an elderly or disabled vulnerable person.

Carers who people rely on for day-to-day support will also be eligible.

Work is underway to identify people who may be deemed carers but are not identified through records.

If this is you, you can self-register via an online form or call the national contact centre.

NHS Grampian thanked all those involved in the vaccination programme so far in an online statement:

“A huge thank you to all the team working so hard to deliver the vaccination programme and to everyone who has been so willing to attend their appointment.”

For more information, you should look at the visit this NHS website.

More Covid news