Aberdeen firm creates Russian signs after urgent request from Tetris film crew

An Aberdeen printing firm came to the rescue of the Tetris film crew after signs in English were spotted in the background of some shots.

With the film set in 1980s Russia, an urgent request was sent to a city printing firm Jasmine to create new versions.

The firm was able to turn around the new signs in just two hours, allowing the producers to avoid any blunders in the final film.

Big productions have recently fallen foul of eagle-eyed viewers, with a coffee cup spotted during an episode of Game of Thrones and a man in jeans in the background of a Mandalorian episode.

Steve Clark, managing director of Jasmine, said: “We have been busy this last year providing Covid-19 signage although 1980s Russian was a little more unusual.

“We have produced signage and display materials for P&J Live and Aberdeen Sports Village, and we often produce materials in different languages but I think Russian signage for a film set was a first.”

Streets in the city have been transformed into a version of Cold War Russia, with Aberdeen University’s Zoology building doubling as the headquarters of state-owned computing firm Elorg.

Kingsman and Rocketman star Taron Egerton is playing Dutch game designer Henk Rogers, with the film directed by Peterhead’s Jon S Baird.

Filming on the Hollywood blockbuster was postponed yesterday due to adverse weather.