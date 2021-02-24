ExxonMobil agrees sale of UK North Sea assets to NEO in $1billion deal

Something went wrong - please try again later.

ExxonMobil has agreed to sell a package of UK northern and central North Sea assets to NEO Energy in a deal worth more than $1billion (£707.3m).

NEO, formed in 2019 through the merger of Verus Petroleum and NEO E&P, entered exclusive talks last month for the portfolio.

The assets cover stakes in 21 assets, including 14 producing fields and a number of infrastructure positions, mainly operated by Shell.

It provides NEO with interests in major producing hubs including the Shearwater area and the new Penguins redevelopment due to come online next year.