Job losses ‘inevitable’ as Tui axes Aberdeen flights

Aberdeen International Airport has announced further job losses will be “inevitable”, as TUI axes more than half of its flights to the north-east following “lack of clarity” from Scottish Government.

The UK’s largest holiday provider has today confirmed that it will reduce its summer programme from Aberdeen this year due to the continued uncertainty surrounding travel.

It comes after the Scottish Government set out a roadmap for the country to gradually come out of lockdown over the next two months.

However, speaking to parliament yesterday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon didn’t provide any specific details on when and how international travel would be allowed to resume as normal.