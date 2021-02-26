New funding helps bring renowned Aberdeen University collections online

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Fresh funding will bring Aberdeen University’s museum collection to life online as part of a Covid recovery scheme.

After being awarded nearly £44,000, the university will now virtually curate its own extensive museum collection.

The Granite City institution is in possession of more than 300,000 historical items, the most important of which will be showcased in both 2D and 3D for virtual visitors.

Recognised for its national significance by the Scottish Government, items from the University’s collection will feature in this new exhibition covering a number of subjects including human culture, health and medicine, and natural sciences.

The majority of the funding from the Museums Galleries Scotland COVID-19 Museum Development Fund will be used to appoint staff who will oversee this re-imagined digital experience.

Dr Lisa Collinson, academic engagement and research lead said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the vital role that museums and collections play in supporting wellbeing, and illuminating significant aspects of our lives.”

With hopes that the funding will support the expansion of digital activities and open up the collections to new audiences.

Susan Curran, curator of learning, outreach and student engagement, added: “The support provided by this grant will enable us to make access to our collections more sustainable and can open them to international audiences and those for whom physical access to our collections is more challenging.”

The University Museums & Special Collections team has plans to work with a wide range of stakeholders such as One Stop Shop Aberdeen, Grampian Regional Equality Council and North East Sensory Services to select elements from collections that people want to see.

Created to support institutions deliver projects throughout the pandemic, the Museums Galleries Scotland’s COVID-19 Museum Development Fund also aims to foster resilience in local museums.