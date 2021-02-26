Creative Scotland funding confirmed for renowned exhibition at Aberdeen Art Gallery

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Bosses at Aberdeen City Council have secured £85,000 from the latest round of Creative Scotland funding in order to host the British Art Show 9.

Widely regarded as the largest touring exhibition of contemporary art in the UK – the money will go some way to setting up the event within the Granite City.

The event which is held every five years is scheduled to be shown in the city this summer, being set up within Aberdeen Art Gallery from July to October.

Creative projects across both the north and north-east will get a share of a £1.6 million fund for organisations across the country.

It has been announced that funds from both the National Lottery and Scottish Government will be given to 58 projects through Creative Scotland and its Open Fund awards.

Funds released by Creative Scotland are hoped to support creative people, projects and organisations across Scotland.

While helping them to adapt and respond to the current changing circumstances brought about by Covid-19 and helping to sustain creative development at this challenging time.

This also includes several projects across the Highlands and Islands, with received a number of funding packages that equaled nearly £34,000.

Iain Munro, CEO, Creative Scotland said: “As we face ongoing challenges resulting from Covid-19, the Open Fund supports Scotland’s arts and creative community to continue to innovate and engage with people across the country.

“These awards also help enable individual artists, creative practitioners and organisations to develop and present new work, and sustain creative development.”

The fund has no deadlines, and full eligibility criteria and application guidance can be found on the Creative Scotland website.