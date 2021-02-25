Confusion over relaxation of hotel quarantine rules for Scots working in oil abroad

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Confusion reigned today over changes to Holyrood’s Covid-19 hotel quarantine rules for Scots returning from overseas oil jobs.

A trade union indicated this afternoon that restrictions were being relaxed for oil workers re-entering Scotland “from or via a non-acute country”.

But it has since been clarified that only those travelling back to Scotland from “an installation in the North Sea” via a low-risk country will be allowed to self-isolate at home with their families.

The update will come as a relief to the many Scottish residents employed on rigs offshore Norway, who now won’t be required to stay in a hotel.