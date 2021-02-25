Friday, February 26th 2021 Show Links
Confusion over relaxation of hotel quarantine rules for Scots working in oil abroad

by Hamish Penman
February 25, 2021, 1:38 pm Updated: February 25, 2021, 5:49 pm
Confusion reigned today over changes to Holyrood’s Covid-19 hotel quarantine rules for Scots returning from overseas oil jobs.

A trade union indicated this afternoon that restrictions were being relaxed for oil workers re-entering Scotland “from or via a non-acute country”.

But it has since been clarified that only those travelling back to Scotland from “an installation in the North Sea” via a low-risk country will be allowed to self-isolate at home with their families.

The update will come as a relief to the many Scottish residents employed on rigs offshore Norway, who now won’t be required to stay in a hotel.

