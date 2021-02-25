Aberdeen pensioner admits sexually assaulting children – but told police they ‘enjoyed’ it

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A paedophile who carried out a string of sexual attacks on children told police they had “enjoyed” it, a court has heard.

Michael Taylor, from Aberdeen, was found to have video footage of himself carrying out sex acts on two victims on his phone.

When questioned by police, the 71-year-old said he had become “over friendly” with two of his five victims and that it had turned sexual.

Advocate depute Leanne Cross said: “He said that he was very sorry for the children and was ashamed but then when asked for further details said that he never forced them and that, if anything, they liked it.”