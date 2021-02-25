Police probe launched after woman found dead in Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead within a home in Aberdeen.

Police were called out to an address on Allison Close in Cove this afternoon.

The body of a woman was found within, with the death being treated as “unexplained”.

Locals reported that forensic officers had been seen coming in and out of the property.

Police confirmed that they were investigating the incident, with inquiries “ongoing.”

A report is being submitted to the procurator fiscal.