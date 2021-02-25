Friday, February 26th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

Man, 22, charged after speeding past marked police car at more than 100mph on A92

by David Walker
February 25, 2021, 8:41 pm
© PA Archive/Press Association ImaPost Thumbnail

A man has been charged after speeding past a marked police car at more than 100mph on the A92.

Police stopped the 22-year-old on the A92 near Charleston this morning.

He was recorded as going at 116mph when he passed a marked road policing vehicle.

The incident took place at about 9.45am.

He has been reported to the procurator fiscal.

More from the Press and Journal