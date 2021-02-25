Man, 22, charged after speeding past marked police car at more than 100mph on A92

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A man has been charged after speeding past a marked police car at more than 100mph on the A92.

Police stopped the 22-year-old on the A92 near Charleston this morning.

He was recorded as going at 116mph when he passed a marked road policing vehicle.

#ABERDEEN A 22 y/o male has been charged after driving at a recorded speed of 116mph on the #A92 near to Charleston whilst in front of a marked Road Policing vehicle. A report will be submitted the the Procurator Fiscal. 🚗💨🚓#CheckYourMirrors #Reported #ADRPU #Fatal5 pic.twitter.com/6n5s9klvPv — Road Policing Scotland (@polscotrpu) February 25, 2021

The incident took place at about 9.45am.

He has been reported to the procurator fiscal.