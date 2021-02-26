Aberdeen care home residents test positive for coronavirus

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Health bosses and care home managers are fighting an outbreak of coronavirus at a facility in Aberdeen.

A total of 13 cases have been identified at Summerhill Home in the city.

The home’s management are now working to bring the outbreak under control, with support from NHS Grampian.

Both residents and staff have been affected by the outbreak.

A spokeswoman for the health board said: “We are aware of 13 detected cases of Covid-19 associated with both staff and residents at Summerhill Home care home in Aberdeen.

“We are working closely with the management team to provide addition support and advice.”

Cases discovered as part of routine monitoring

Summerhill Home is a private residence for members of the Christian community in the city.

Trustees insisted immediate action was taken as soon as cases were identified.

All those who tested positive had already received the first doses of their vaccination, and all other residents have tested negative.

A spokesman for the home said: “The first Covid-19 case at Summerhill Home was detected as a result of monitoring by staff and immediately the home’s escalation process was instigated.

“The various government organisations with which we have been routinely engaged through the pandemic then lifted their levels of support to meet our increased needs, and the home’s management triggered the necessary steps to meet the new scenario.

“The prescribed measures for protection are being followed. The residents who initially tested positive are coming to the end of their infectious period and all residents who initially tested negative have been re-tested and remain negative.

Outbreak does not stop non-infected residents getting second vaccine jab

“All residents had previously received their first dose of the vaccine. The second dose of the vaccine was due to be administered and this went ahead as planned for the negative-testing residents.

“Staff who tested positive have not been working, and those staff who have been working are carrying out daily lateral flow tests and weekly PCR tests.

“We continue to engage daily with health protection and the various other teams involved, all of whom are providing valuable support and advice.”

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart said: “My first thoughts are with those people affected and their families at what will be a very worrying time.

“This is clearly extremely concerning news and I’ve written to the health board on this incident for assurances that this will be fully investigated.

“Coronavirus remains highly transmissible and steps must be taken to prevent similar outbreaks in the future.”