Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Aberdeen crash

A motorcyclist is in a serious condition in hospital following a crash in Aberdeen last night.

The KTM bike and a car collided on Whitestripes Road, with its junction of the B977 Dyce to Balmedie road, at about 6.50pm.

Police and paramedics attended and a 36-year-old was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where his condition has been described as serious.

The male driver of the Mazda CX-7 and his female passenger were uninjured.

Now police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Constable Callum Kerr, from the road policing unit, said: “Our investigation into this crash is continuing and I would ask anyone who witnessed this incident or who was on that road shortly before the crash occured to contact us.

“I would also ask anyone driving on Whitestripes Road at the B997 junction shortly before 6.50pm who has dash-cam footage to come forward.”

Anyone with information should call 101.