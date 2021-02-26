Covid vaccine: One in four people in north-east have received first jab

Something went wrong - please try again later.

One in four people in the north-east has received at least their first dose of a Covid vaccine, according to the latest stats.

So far more than 151,000 jabs have been administered in the north-east, which corresponds to 25.8% of the population.

Of those, 71,239 have been administered to people from Aberdeenshire, almost 52,931 to people in Aberdeen and around 27,102 to people in Moray.

Last week 28,416 people received their first dose in the north-east, down around 15,000 on the previous week.

This drop has been linked to a move to provide a second dose of vaccine to residents in care homes, as well as a reduction in the amount of vaccine currently available.

The number of jabs administered in Aberdeen hit the lowest number for six weeks on Sunday, when just two people received a dose. In Aberdeenshire, only 17 doses were administered on that day.

In terms of raw numbers of vaccinations, NHS Grampian has administered the fourth-highest number of jabs.

However, when looking at the percentage of the population reached, the north-east is lagging behind – with only two health boards, Greater Glasgow and Clyde and Lothian, reaching a smaller portion of the population of its area.

Highlands and Islands

In NHS Highland, 103,782 people have now received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine.

The latest figures show almost a third of people in the region has now received a jab of either the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine.

This includes almost 75,000 people, 31.6% of the population in the Highland Council area.

More than a third of people living in Scotland’s island communities have received their first dose of a Covid vaccine.

The latest figures released by Public Health Scotland show 40% of people in the Western Isles, 37% of those living in Shetland and around 30% of people in Orkney and have received a jab.

In total, more than 26,000 people living in these communities have received at least one dose between December 8 – when the rollout started – and February 25.

The national picture

Across Scotland, more than 1.54 million people have now received their first dose of either the Pfizer or AstraZeneca jab, with almost 200,000 people getting a jab last week

The latest data also reveals more than 97% of people over 80, and 98% of those aged between 75 and 79 have had at least their first does

Work on those in the 65-69 age group has now reached almost 93% of the population.

The vaccine roll out in Scotland is being prioritised based on a list drawn up by the joint committee on vaccination and immunisation (JCVI).

This list of nine groups ordered by priority saw the rollout of the vaccine to people and staff at care homes, as well as those over 80 and front-line healthcare and patient-facing staff.