Sky-gazers catch glimpse of snow moon signalling the end of winter

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Clear skies across the north of Scotland allowed P&J photographers to capture the celestial spectacle over the weekend.

Rising across the UK to cloudless skies on Friday evening, those keeping an eye out got to witness the second full moon of the year and the first signs of winter ending.

Traditionally known as the Snow Moon across northern parts of the world, its once a year appearance symbolises the beginning of spring.

Named by native tribes in north America, it holds a significant place in their culture as the time of heaviest snowfall.

Hitting its peak at around 8am on Saturday the Met Office had forecast that conditions would be better for viewers on the Friday night.

Clear skies during the Friday would provide ideal conditions for viewing the moon, as areas of Scotland were thought to turn cloudy going into Saturday morning.

However with nothing but clear skies above Lossiemouth, P&J photographers managed to snap the orange moon face on the Saturday evening as it made its final pass.

Thanks to an optical effect known as moon illusion, the yearly spectacle also appears larger when it gets closer to the horizon.

Those who missed it making its pass will have to wait until March 28 for the next full moon, the Worm moon, to appear in the sky.