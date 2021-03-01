Charity issues plea for volunteers amid spike in loneliness and isolation in Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A north-east charity has issued a plea seeking volunteers who can bring hope and joy to people’s lives.

As part of their new befriending service, Aberdeen based TLC are calling on those in the surrounding area to step up and help support others.

Starting in April, it is hoped that members of the community can help alleviate the loneliness and isolation being felt by many during the pandemic.

Through their outreach work into communities across the city, the charity has witnessed a spike in people finding their physical, emotional and mental health in decline.

Jonny Astill, development manager for TLC, said: “There was always loneliness and isolation and that had an impact on people’s mental and physical health and it has been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Due to Covid-19 government restrictions, the project will initially operate by using video conferencing facilities and by phone – with hopes of contact eventually taking place in people’s homes as restrictions ease.

Mr Astill added: “What we have found is there were a lot of referrals going to the Aberdeen Health and Social Care partnership and other charity organisations so we reacting to the need that the pandemic has created.

“We’re looking to get all the right people with the knowledge to help those who are suffering right now.”

The rise in people feeling lonely and isolated has also contributed to an increase in referrals to statutory bodies and charitable services.