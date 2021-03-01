Young Dons fan ‘over the moon’ as fellow supporters and AFC Community Trust deliver lockdown boost

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Kind-hearted Dons fans and the Aberdeen Football Club Community Trust have helped boost the morale of a teenager struggling during lockdown.

Fifteen-year-old Keiran Cheyne, who suffers from anxiety, has found the latest lockdown tough.

His Aberdeen City Council social worker, a Dons fan, mentioned his plight to a few other fans who immediately rallied round to help the family.

They got in touch with AFC Community Trust who organised for a bag of club goodies to be delivered to the Hazlehead Academy pupil. The contents included merchandise which had been donated to the Trust from AberDNA members, along with a virtual season ticket so Keiran can live-stream AFC home games.

The fans involved also donated a shirt which they got signed by Keiran’s favourite player, Sam Cosgrove, just before he left Pittodrie for Birmingham City.

Keiran’s mum Adele thanked all those involved and said it had given him a huge boost.

Mrs Cheyne said: “He was over the moon and when the delivery arrived, he was so excited.

“But I’ve never seen his face light up as much as it did when he opened the shirt and saw it was signed by his hero.

“I cannot thank the trust and the fans involved enough.

“Their kindness and generosity have made a real difference to Keiran in what has been a really tough time for him and our family.”

Robbie Hedderman, partnership and business development manager at AFCCT, added: “Keiran’s story underlines how we are making a tangible, positive difference to those struggling with lockdown in our community.

“Many of the Club’s AberDNA members and season ticket holders who receive benefits as part of their subscriptions donate matchday tickets and merchandise, including shirts, to the trust.

“We are then able to offer these to vulnerable or disadvantaged groups.

“It’s yet another example of the club, the trust and our fans working together to support those in need during these challenging times.

“We’re grateful to those involved for bringing this to our attention and delighted to hear first-hand how we’ve helped Keiran and his family.”