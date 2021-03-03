Plans lodged for new Aldi’s fourth supermarket in Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Construction of a new Aldi supermarket for Aberdeen could start as soon as January if new plans are approved.

The chain has formally lodged proposals to build a 14,000sq ft shop at the junction of Wellington Road and Hareness Road.

It consulted with nearby residents in Altens, Kincorth, Cove and Torry to gather their thoughts on the plans in January.

Aldi is hoping to build the supermarket – which will be its fourth in Aberdeen – on the site of the former City Gate offices of oil and gas firm Amec Foster Wheeler.

The firm says the move represents an investment of more than £3.8