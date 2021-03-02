North-east teenager publishes book about life in lockdown

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Aberdeen teenager has been praised for opening up about her personal experience during lockdown in her recently released book.

Fourteen-year-old Favour B-Wilson has shared her journey through the coronavirus pandemic in attempt to help others her age fight the daunting feeling of isolation.

The book A Teenager In Lockdown: A Survivor’s Story reveals the pupil’s ups and downs of balancing life and school under the pressure of the unprecedented situation.

In the form of short stories, Miss B-Wilson discusses her fears and thoughts, favourite hobbies and the importance of having the support of family and friends during the months of uncertainty.

© Darrell Benns / DCT Media

‘A way to help people’

Speaking to the P&J, the newly published author said the book is a “small example of helping people” – something she aims to continue doing for years to come.

She said: “I just thought that if I documented my personal experience, I might help others who are in the same situation as me.

“This is a very difficult time for all of us, but we should try to stay positive and appreciate the little things.

“I know a lot of people feel down, because of all the restrictions and limitations that have been put in place, but we can still be creative and find different ways to do all the things that we love in a safe and careful way.

“And this was the main aim of my book – to inspire people to take up more hobbies, spend more time with their families and include things that they like in their daily routine.”

She added: “The feedback so far has been amazing and although it can be quite a lot to take in at times, I’m very proud of this achievement as you don’t see many books being published by people my age nowadays.”

Recognition

A number of high-profile politicians and businessmen – including Nigeria’s former president Goodluck Jonathan – have commended Miss B-Wilson for her creativity and innovative way of coping with the challenges of lockdown.

Speaking at the book’s virtual launching on January 30, Mr Jonathan said: “This particular book launch is special to me, because of the age and disposition of the author.

“I’m not only impressed by how far the young author has developed mentally, but also how she has been able to apply the knowledge of interpreting difficult situations such as the coronavirus pandemic.

“Miss B-Wilson has engraved her name in the pantheon of great minds with her work, which dwells on difficult idealistic matters and excites teenagers like her.”

Despite her huge success with the book, Miss B-Wilson aspires to be a paediatrician and wants to dedicate her life to helping children.

As well as tips and personal experiences, the book also includes her thoughts on the “very tough” profession and how important it is to show appreciation to all NHS workers.

Miss B-Wilson added: “The clapping for the NHS that we started doing during lockdown was a great way of showing that we care about them and we appreciate what they’re doing for all of us – that’s why included it in the book.

“There is so much work behind the curtains that usually remains unseen and this pandemic has shown us exactly how important all of their efforts are.”

Further information about the book can be found on Miss B-Wilson’s website.